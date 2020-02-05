East Orange County schools placed on lockdown due to law enforcement activity nearby

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orange County schools were placed on temporary lockdown or lockout Wednesday due to unrelated law enforcement officer activity in the area.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Chuluota Road and East Colonial Drive at 12:33 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person. Deputies said they located a man exiting a wooded area with a firearm riding a bicycle. No arrest were made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

East River High School near Old Cheney Highway and State Road 50 were placed on lockdown around noon, meaning no one is allowed in or out of the school. Corner Lake Middle School was also placed on lockdown.

Out of an abundance of caution, Columbia Elementary School was placed on lockout, meaning no one was allowed onto campus, Orange County Public School official said.

Parents and families were notified of the situation through a ConnectOrange message.

"Our school has been placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area unrelated to the school, " Principal Nicki Campbell said in the recorded message. “All students and staff are safe.”

The lockout and lockdowns were lifted around 2:30 p.m. at all three schools, district officials said.

