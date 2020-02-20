Runways shut down at Daytona Beach airport after plane lands on its belly

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Runways at Daytona Beach International Airport are closed after a plane landed on its belly, according to airport officials.

Airport officials said a small, non-commercial plane made the hard landing around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were on board the Cessna Citation Mustang but they were not injured, airport officials said.

No one was injured but runways were shut down while crews worked to remove the plane and inspect the area.

Airport officials are asking anyone traveling through the airport Thursday to check with their individual airlines for updates on flights.

ALERT update: @Delta flight 1087 scheduled to land at 1:25 pm @FlyDAB DAB was diverted to @flyPBI. Passengers should check with airlines for updated flight schedules. — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) February 20, 2020