83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

83ºF

Local News

Runways shut down at Daytona Beach airport after plane lands on its belly

Travelers should check with individual airlines for flight updates

Tags: Travel, Volusia County, Daytona
Plane lands on its belly at Daytona Beach International Airport.
Plane lands on its belly at Daytona Beach International Airport.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Runways at Daytona Beach International Airport are closed after a plane landed on its belly, according to airport officials.

Airport officials said a small, non-commercial plane made the hard landing around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Two people were on board the Cessna Citation Mustang but they were not injured, airport officials said.

No one was injured but runways were shut down while crews worked to remove the plane and inspect the area.

[CHECK YOUR FLIGHT: Click here for updated flight times]

Airport officials are asking anyone traveling through the airport Thursday to check with their individual airlines for updates on flights.

For information and updates, follow the Daytona Beach International Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: