Video: Shark frenzy seen in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Sharks took over the shallow waters of a New Smyrna Beach inlet this week and a local beachgoer used his drone to get a birds-eye view.

Jeremy Johnston said earlier this week he wasn’t in the water long before noticing a lot of sharks in ankle-deep water.

Johnston said he stood on the beach for about 20 minutes because he was scared to paddle out and surf by himself.

He grabbed his drone and captured an aerial view of all the sharks.