71-year-old man stalked girl, Eustis police say

Larry Yennior booked into Lake County Jail

Tags: Larry Yennior, Stalking, Crime
EUSTIS, Fla. – A 71-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking a girl, according to Eustis police.

Police said Larry Yennior, 71, had been targeting the girl over the course of a year.

Yennior was arrested after investigators said they discovered an ongoing course of inappropriate conduct toward the girl.

Investigators didn’t share any more details on Yennior’s conduct, and the girl’s age has not been released.

Eustis police officers are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by Yennior’s inappropriate conduct to come forward.

Yennior was booked into the Lake County Jail.

