News 6 hosts Boomtown discussion on growth in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Growth in Central Florida is exciting for many reasons but it can create tricky situations as local leaders try to accommodate for an influx of new residents, development and more.

As part of News 6′s Boomtown: A Growing Challenge initiative, we are exploring all the pros and cons of the area’s rapid expansion with a series of stories on the topic and an upcoming town hall discussion featuring members of the community who witness the impact of growth firsthand.

The discussion will be held on March 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the News 6 studio in Orlando. Viewers will be able to watch the town hall live on ClickOrlando.com and even participate in the discussion by submitting questions for our panel of experts to answer.

Featured speakers for the town hall discussion will be: Consultant for Florida Counts Census Jasmine Burney-Clark, Orange County administrator Byron Brooks, Orlando’s director of sustainability Chris Castro, Neal Crosier, owner of the Popcorn Junkie in Parramore, CEO of the Florida Community Loan Fund Ignacio Esteban, vice chairwoman of the Osceola County Commission Cheryl Grieb, Margaret Holt from the Sierra Club, University of Central Florida economics professor and director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting Dr. Sean Snaith and Sandi Vidal from the League of Women Voters.

Our panelists will tackle topics related to infrastructure, public transportation, affordable housing and more as moderators News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes and Pulptown founder and director Katie Johnston guide the discussion.

For a chance to be a member in the live studio audience, email acutway@wkmg.com with your full name and information about why you’d like to attend.

