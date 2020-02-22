52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

52ºF

Local News

Palm Bay authorities search for missing, endangered man

Kulesa was last seen Friday

Tags: Missing Man, Palm Bay, Endangered, John Kulesa
John Kulesa
John Kulesa

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man.

John Kulesa was last seen Friday at 11:30 a.m. inside the Walmart located at 845 Palm Bay Road, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Bay Police Department by calling 321-952-3456.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.