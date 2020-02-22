Palm Bay authorities search for missing, endangered man
Kulesa was last seen Friday
PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man.
John Kulesa was last seen Friday at 11:30 a.m. inside the Walmart located at 845 Palm Bay Road, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Bay Police Department by calling 321-952-3456.
