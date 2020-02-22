Woman clogs toilet to distract clerk and steal from Marion Family Dollar, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman clogged a toilet to distract a clerk to steal from a Marion County Family Dollar, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 20 the woman went into the Family Dollar on Highway 200 and put more than $400 worth of stuff in a laundry bin.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Do you recognize this woman, if you do turn her in because she likes to steal. On Thursday, February... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 21, 2020

Deputies said she went into the bathroom and clogged the toilets to distract store employees and left the business through an emergency door.

Anyone with information about the woman in the photo shared by the Sheriff’s Office is asked to call 352-732-9111.