42-year-old Palm Coast man dies in 3-vehicle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old man who was the passenger in a car that was rear-ended by another vehicle died as a result of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Dodge Caliber and a Nissan Titan were both stopped at a red light on U.S. 1 at Broadway Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Camry failed to stop at the intersection and ended up hitting the rear of the Dodge.

After that, records show the front of the Camry struck the rear of the Nissan.

A 37-year-old woman driving the Dodge suffered serious injuries and her passenger, a 42-year-old Palm Coast man, died at the scene, according to the report.

The Camry driver, 33-year-old Sean Higgins, suffered minor injuries. Troopers said charges are pending against him.