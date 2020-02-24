Rapper Lil Nas X crashes Disney World wedding

Published: February 24, 2020, 7:20 am Updated: February 24, 2020, 7:28 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple celebrating their wedding at Walt Disney World got a surprise visitor Saturday.

Rapper Lil Nas X crashed the event. The entertainer hit the dance floor with the bride as shocked guests cheered.

Lil Nas X made his entrance to the event while his hit song, “Old Town Road,” played over the speakers.

That song spent more time at the top of the Billboard chart than any other song in history.