59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

59ºF

Local News

Rapper Lil Nas X crashes Disney World wedding

‘Old Town Road’ singer hits the dance floor with bride

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Lil Nas X

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple celebrating their wedding at Walt Disney World got a surprise visitor Saturday.

Rapper Lil Nas X crashed the event. The entertainer hit the dance floor with the bride as shocked guests cheered.

Lil Nas X made his entrance to the event while his hit song, “Old Town Road,” played over the speakers.

That song spent more time at the top of the Billboard chart than any other song in history.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: