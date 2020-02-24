56ºF

Video shows explosive fire ripping through home near Apopka

Barking dogs awaken couple to early morning blaze

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

APOPKA, Fla. – An explosive fire scorched a house in Orange County early Monday, but no injuries were reported thanks to a couple’s barking dogs, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Alamosa Court, east of U.S. 441, near Apopka.

Orange County Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Davis said five dogs awakened a couple, who rounded up their pets and safely escaped the blaze.

The fire apparently stared in the garage and spread to the home. Video from the scene shows flames ripping through the roof.

Davis said car batteries or alligator hunting ammunition exploded in the garage, causing problems for firefighters battling the blaze. Davis also said there were no hydrants in the neighborhood, so a tanker shuttle had to be used.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

