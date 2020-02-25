Cold temps take a toll on turtles in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The recent cold temps in Volusia County has taken a toll on green sea turtles, according to Volusia County officials.

The Marine Science Center has received 17 turtles since Saturday.

County officials said the recent surf and cold temps forced the turtles to strand on beaches in the area.

Temps were in the 40s this past weekend and gusts of wind reached 30 mph.

“The turtles we’re seeing were chronically debilitated, making them more susceptible to the cold weather,” noted veterinarian Dr. Craig Pelton. “Many of them were underweight, lethargic and covered with barnacles due to chronic immune depressions before the cold snap. The cold temperatures and rough surf then caused the strandings.”

More turtles are expected to be rushed to the science center, some of the turtles will be transferred to hospitals in South Florida.