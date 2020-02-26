WINNER: Deltona woman scratches her way to $500,000

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DELTONA, Fla. – For $5, one Florida woman is now much richer.

Susan Deane, 62, of Deltona, collected the $500,000 top prize from a Jackpot Multiplier Scratch-Off game.

The ticket was purchased from Lake Helen Discount at 143 Cassadaga Road in Lake Helen, according to a news release.

The scratch-off game launched in September and, according to lottery officials, there’s a 1 in 4.01 chance of collecting one of the 12 top prizes.