Blizzard Beach and Volcano Bay close as cold temps move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two popular Central Florida water parks will be closed on Friday as cold temps continue to move through the area.

Blizzard Beach will be closed on Friday and Saturday, according to the Disney World app.

Volcano Bay will be closed on Friday, according to Universal.

Anyone interested in updates for Volcano Bay can call 407-817-8317.

Temps will drop into the 30s and 40s in Central Florida on Thursday night.

The high in Central Florida will be in the low 60s on Friday.

Park guests won’t see temps in the 70s until Sunday and temps in the 80s until Tuesday.