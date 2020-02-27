Blast of cold settles in across Central Florida Thursday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – The chill has arrived across Central Florida, but the core of the cold air will settle in Friday evening.

The winds will be on the lighter side allowing for temperatures to fall quickly once the sun goes down.

The coldest areas Thursday night and early Friday morning will be northwest of I-4. It’s northwest of I-4 where patchy frost will be possible. It will be relatively warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s along the coast.

Frost

A frost advisory is in effect for Sumter County through Friday morning.

This is where frost is most likely Friday morning. If you have plants that could be damaged, it’ll be best if you cover them up or bring them inside for the day.

Temperatures will rebound for the weekend but stay below average for this time of year.

Sunshine will dominate this weekend.