Cold shelters open in Brevard County as temps set to drop into the 30s

Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelters

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Temps in Central Florida will drop into the 40s and 30s on Thursday night.

Cold Shelters will be open in Brevard County.

The Brevard County Emergency Management said dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelters.

Here is a list of the locations:

2/27/20 | According to the US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida, temperatures for this evening are projected to...

Posted by Brevard County Emergency Management on Thursday, February 27, 2020

