Cold shelters open in Brevard County as temps set to drop into the 30s
Dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelters
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Temps in Central Florida will drop into the 40s and 30s on Thursday night.
Cold Shelters will be open in Brevard County.
The Brevard County Emergency Management said dinner and breakfast will be served at the shelters.
Here is a list of the locations:
- Disabled American Veterans Titusville Chapter 109
- 435 N. Singleton Ave., Titusville
- Central Brevard Sharing Center
- 113 Aurora St. #8601, Cocoa
- His Place Ministries
- 1842 South Harbor City Boulevard in Melbourne
- Mosaic Palm Bay
- 2100 Port Malabar Boulevard
2/27/20 | According to the US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida, temperatures for this evening are projected to...Posted by Brevard County Emergency Management on Thursday, February 27, 2020
