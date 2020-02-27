Florida police agency offers to test drugs for coronavirus

TAVARES, Fla. – The Tavares Police Department is offering to test narcotics amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the respiratory infection, known as COVID-19, is spread through coughing or sneezing -- not drug use. But Tavares police say people can stop on by and test their meth anyway.

“With the rising health concerns associated with the Coronavirus, we are offering free testing of your drugs,” department officials said in a Facebook post. “A large amount of narcotics come from outside the U.S. We want you safe. Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!”

The post included some choice hashtags including #VirusFreeMeth and #HelpUsHelpYou.

Aw, shucks. Isn’t that sweet? If those drugs test positive for, say, crack cocaine or meth, police might just arrest you for free, too.

Note: Only medical professionals can test individuals for the coronavirus.