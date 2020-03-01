Sketch released of man who sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A composite sketch has been released of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in her home in unincorporated Altamonte Springs, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Eileen Avenue and State Road 436 at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told deputies she was taking her dog out in the backyard when a man armed with a knife confronted her, officials said.

The victim was grabbed from behind and dragged into her home. Officials said the man sexually assaulted her in one of the bedrooms.

The man ran from the home about five minutes later, officials said.

The man is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. Officials said the victim did not notice any tattoos or other distinguishing marks. The man was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with a design on the back.

Officials said they have increased patrols in the area and continue to actively investigate.

Anyone who has information about the individual is asked to call Detective Anderson at 407-665-6750 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).