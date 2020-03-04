Drunk golf cart driver crashes into tree, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a history of multiple DUI arrests crashed into a tree on Tuesday while driving a golf cart drunk, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened near Publix on U.S. 27 in the Four Corners area. Witnesses said the golf cart driver was “extremely intoxicated” and had almost crashed into another vehicle, according to authorities.

Thomas Richard Gonet, 58, was found at the scene of the crash showing signs of intoxication, records show.

Gonet, of South Clermont, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license third offense and DUI fourth or subsequent offense.