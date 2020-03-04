‘Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway’ opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mickey and Minnie are set to roll into Walt Disney World very soon in an all-new choo-choo train style attraction.

Starting Wednesday, guests can jump on board “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

The first of its kind attraction is based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and will be the first ride at any Disney park to star Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Disney Imagineers finished the final touches on the attraction, which is taking over the former home of "The Great Movie Ride” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Chinese Theater.

News 6 got a sneak peek of the ride, which like "Rise of the Resistance, it’s a trackless ride, that weaves you through a maze of adventures with Mickey and Minnie.

SPOILER: Want to know what to expect on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway before it opens Wednesday -- check out this sneak peek from @news6wkmg! @WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/XksNhhqulk — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) March 4, 2020

Guests will board a train and be pulled into the action of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short titled “Perfect Picnic,” a short created just for the attraction.

"The way it looks is just nothing like you've ever seen before," executive creative director Kevin Rafferty said. "They can expect color wonder and magic and music and Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and the cartoon world they get to step inside."

Walt Disney Imagineering said the train guests will board uses the steamboat whistle used in the 1928 short “Steamboat Willie.” The black and white short was the first Disney cartoon with synchronized sound.

“It’s almost like you’re inside Walt Disney’s brain,” composer Christoper Willis said. "You’re going around a park, but instead of a park, it turns into this crazy adventure.