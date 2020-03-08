Disney’s chief medical officer releases message regarding coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a message that Disney is continuing to welcome guests while implementing preventative measures during the coronavirus epidemic.

“Our onsite health teams and leaders are communicating with our cast members about illness prevention, including the guidance of the (Center for Disease Control)," said Dr. Pamela Hymel. “The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, such as staying home when sick, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, following proper respiratory cough etiquette, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

Hymel said Disney parks around the world have preventative measures in place such as: