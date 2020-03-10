Florida child healthcare program reduces costs for uninsured children

Florida Healthy Kids, a Florida KidCare partner, has drastically reduced its costs to better cover families in need of healthcare for their children.

More than 27,640 children are currently uninsured in Orange County alone, according to 2017 American Community Survey Data.

Major changes to the full-pay plan, which includes health and dental, have no deductibles or coinsurance fees, with co-pays decreased to $5 to $10 a visit.

These changes came into effect on Jan. 1 and benefit families with uninsured children between the ages of 5 and 18.

More benefits include:

CVS pharmacy discount card

Weight management tools

Water safety/swim lessons

Transportation assistance

Tobacco/vaping and substance use cessation programs

24-hour nurse and behavior health phone lines

Florida Healthy Kids offers year-round enrollment and families can get a monthly premium payment estimate using the organization’s eligibility calculator.

Chair of the Florida Healthy Kids Corp. board Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos came on News 6 at Nine to talk about the program and how it can help families. Watch her full interview at the top of this story.

For more information and to access the eligibility calculator, click here.