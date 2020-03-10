Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says his coronavirus test was negative but he’ll stay self-quarantined

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz -- who wore a giant gas mask last week while voting on a coronavirus House spending bill -- said in a tweet Tuesday his coronavirus test came back negative.

Gaetz was tested for the virus after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference where an attendee tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Paul A. Gosar, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Douglas A. Collins, who attended the same conference, also said they would self-quarantine, reports the Washington Post.

I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative.



In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

On Monday, Florida Speaker of the House Jose Oliva announced that five House members were possibly exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Conference, where at least one person was infected with COVID-19: Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Rep. Thad Altman, Rep. Kionne McGhee, Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Corie Byrd.

Gaetz tweeted that he will remain under self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, and at the advice of medical professionals, through Thursday at 2 p.m.

He said he continues to feel fine and is without symptoms of the COVID-19.

Oliva said Monday that Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds and Byrd, along with a staff member, all voluntarily agreed to submit to testing after attending the event in question in Washington, D.C., where an attendee later tested positive; all of the legislators have self-isolated pending return of results.

Oliva said the House will implement sanitation protocols, including sanitizing desks and common areas to ensure members, staff and the public are provided "reasonable assurance of cleanliness.

“Lastly, the House is following all CDC recommendations and working closely with the Department of Health," he said.