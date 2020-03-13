Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with Brazilian delegation

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus Friday after coming into contact with a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation who later tested positive for COVID-19, reports News 6 partner WPLG.

Suarez announced Thursday that he was self-quarantining after attending an event in Miami this week where a Brazilian delegation member who has tested positive for coronavirus was present.

Florida health officials have also told Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina to self-isolate due to his frequent interactions with the mayor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, is self-isolating after being in the same room with the Brazilian president’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten.

President Donald Trump was also in the same room with Wajngarten. Trump has not opted to be tested of self-quarantine, White House officials say.

Trump is set to address the nation Friday at 3 p.m.

Below is Suarez’s full statement on his diagnosis:

“Residents and employees. I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I feel completely healthy and strong. However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the County’s Health Department to take every precaution to ensure that not only my family is healthy, but everyone I have come in contact with is healthy as well. If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever. If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested. After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely. The City will continue to function as usual under our comprehensive preparedness plan to ensure operational continuity. If you suspect you have been in contact with anyone who is sick or are exhibiting any symptoms, like fever, cough, or shortness breath, please call the County Department of Health. Our residents’ health and wellness continues to be my absolute priority. For additional guidelines, visit Floridahealth.gov or call the Health Department at 866-779-6121 or the City of Miami’s COVID-19 call center 305-960-5027. Thank you.”