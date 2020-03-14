Parrish Medical Center places restrictions on hospital visitors to prevent spread of coronavirus

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parrish Medical Center in Titusville is now placing limitations on visitors for hospital patients as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

These new limitations are designed to "protect medically at-risk patients and hospital care providers," according to a statement from Parrish Healthcare.

The array of restrictions comes as the number of people infected with the virus in Florida rose to 70 by Saturday morning.

The restrictions at Parrish Medical Center include: