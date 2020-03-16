Orange County Convention Center parking lot will be used as coronavirus testing zone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parking lot of the Orange County Convention Center will be used as a testing zone for coronavirus, according to convention center officials.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide drive-thru tests in tents and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will also utilize the parking lot space.

“As the federal government sends resources for that, we are ready to receive it,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The testing ill take place in the Destination Flat lot.

The convention center said testing may start sometime next week and may last for two weeks.

DeSantis said he also wants to use the parking lots of the Miami Dolphins stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium for similar testing procedures.

A coronavirus testing tent has gone up at the AdventHealth in Winter Garden. More testing tents will likely go up at all of the hospital’s locations.

“AdventHealth is preparing to treat COVID-19 patients in a number of scenarios. Part of our planning includes the installation of tents should we need additional space to care for our community,” AdventHealth said in a statement.

