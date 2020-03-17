Coronavirus: National lockdown unlikely, according to president

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it’s unlikely that a national lockdown will be enacted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A day earlier when he addressed the nation, he debunked rumors that were circulating among Americans telling them to prepare to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday, Trump said he wasn’t considering a national lockdown “at this point” but on Tuesday he took it a step further by saying that it’s unlikely it would happen at all.

“I just don’t think it’s going to be an action we’re going to take,” Trump said.

He called the move a “big step” and said that it has been discussed among the coronavirus task force but he’s hoping that it won’t be needed.

Also on Tuesday, federal authorities asked Americans once again to stop hoarding supplies as toilet paper, canned foods and other essential items fly off the shelves at local grocery stores.

Trump reiterated the importance of social distancing by avoiding groups of 10 people or more, postponing or canceling non-essential travel, opting for using drive-thru services rather than sitting down to eat at a restaurant, staying home if they are ill and practicing basic hygiene.

Vice President Mike Pence said if everyone sticks to the guidelines the president laid out for the next two weeks, then we could see a “substantial reduction” in the spread of COVID-19.

