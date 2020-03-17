Florida posts list showing locations of free meals for kids during coronavirus school closures

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has posted a list of locations families can find free meals for kids during coronavirus school closures.

CLICK HERE FOR LINK WITH LIST OF LOCATIONS

The FDACS said there are 1,000 approved sites.

Some counties will begin the free meal program on March 16, other counties will begin on March 23.

The list on the Department of Agriculture’s website shows the starting date for each county.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas, like school cafeterias, are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But we can’t let Florida’s children go hungry in the meantime,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “That’s why we’re activating our Summer BreakSpot locations, to offer families an alternative way to find healthy, nutritious meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on. We’re encouraging families to take advantage of this service, and to check with their school districts on other meal options.”

The state encourages parents to contact the location to confirm open dates and times before making a trip.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.