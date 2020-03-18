Diocese of Orlando suspends celebration of Mass to contain spread of coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Diocese of Orlando announced at the end of the day on Wednesday the celebration of Mass and other liturgical events will be suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Catholic schools in the area will close school campuses through April 15.

Throughout the Dioceses in Florida, effective at the end of day, regularly scheduled celebration of Masses & other liturgical events in parish churches & other public sanctuaries are suspended in cooperation with efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/LWbEX2sVoV pic.twitter.com/X2TDLVvu89 — Orlando Diocese (@OrlandoDiocese) March 18, 2020

Priests will still celebrate daily Mass, according to Diocese of Orlando.

The Diocese of Orlando also posted a list of resources parishioners can follow while Mass celebration is suspended.

We were informed yesterday by the Florida Department of Education that all public and private K-12 and career and technical center campuses are closed through April 15, 2020. We will follow these instructions for our Catholic schools as well. pic.twitter.com/soTiS8bUDD — Orlando Diocese (@OrlandoDiocese) March 18, 2020

TampaBay.com is reporting the celebration of Mass in the Tampa Bay area has also been suspended.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.