Diocese of Orlando suspends celebration of Mass to contain spread of coronavirus

Events outside of Mass have also been suspended

A cross is seen atop a church in Houston on March 18, 2020. (KPRC)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Diocese of Orlando announced at the end of the day on Wednesday the celebration of Mass and other liturgical events will be suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Catholic schools in the area will close school campuses through April 15.

Priests will still celebrate daily Mass, according to Diocese of Orlando.

The Diocese of Orlando also posted a list of resources parishioners can follow while Mass celebration is suspended.

TampaBay.com is reporting the celebration of Mass in the Tampa Bay area has also been suspended.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

