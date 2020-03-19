Burger King offers help during coronavirus outbreak with free kids meals

Burger King wants to help feed children during the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast-food company announced it will give customers two free kids meals with any purchase on the Burget King app starting next week, Business Insider said.

“There’s a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures,” Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil said to Business Insider. “It’s one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch ... Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year.”

The promotion will continue for a limited time, while supplies last.

To help with social distancing, many restaurants have turned to takeout only and are offering free delivery.

we’re thinking about you. we believe restaurants will have an increasingly essential role in feeding our country. so whether you’re ordering at BK or elsewhere, use minimum contact methods like drive-thrus, pick-up or delivery. take care, https://t.co/tWSdfUbbGu

cc: @whitehouse — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 17, 2020

