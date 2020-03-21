Orlando firefighters self-isolate after exposure to coronavirus patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four firefighters have been ordered to self-isolate after coming in contact with patients who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Orlando Fire Department officials.

Fire officials said they were notified by local hospital workers Friday evening that the patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning of the firefighters’ exposure to the virus, the department ordered the firefighters to self-isolate and remain in quarantine for 14 days.

At last check, none of the firefighters were showing symptoms of COVID-19, fire officials said.

In an update from the Florida Department of Health Saturday evening, health officials said there are 763 Florida-related cases of the coronavirus, with 29 confirmed cases in Orange County.

Orlando Fire Department officials said they are taking steps to protect their crews and the community.

“The top priority of Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale and the Orlando Fire Department is the health and safety of our residents and our personnel,” the department said in a news release. “As a fire department, we continue to take all of the proactive precautions recommended by the Orange County Medical Director’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when responding to calls where respiratory illnesses are reported via our 911 dispatch center.”

