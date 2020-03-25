Employee with Flagler Schools tests positive for coronavirus

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An employee with Flagler Schools has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent James Tager.

Tager said officials have contacted anyone determined to have been in close contact with the employee.

School officials said the Florida Department of Health said this means anyone who has been within six feet of the person for a prolonged period of time.

The district reminded students to maintain social distancing and to avoid large crowds.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there are more than 1,600 cases of coronavirus in Florida.

On Tuesday a Flagler Beach Police Officer tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, a second officer has tested negative for COVID-19.

