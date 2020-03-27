UPDATE: Brevard County commissioners vote to not enforce beach restrictions

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A day after announcing Brevard County beaches would be closed during the day this weekend to limit group gatherings and the spread of COVID-19, Brevard County commissioners voted not to enforce the closures.

All county, municipal and Patrick Air Force Base-area beaches will close Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but remain open on the weekdays.

However, no one will be ticketed or arrested if they refuse to comply.

County Commissioner Bryan Lober said Thursday when he announced the limited hours that the closures would be enforced by law enforcement officers if people refuse to leave but the next morning, commissioners voted 4-1 not to enforce the weekend beach closures.

Lober was the lone no vote.

“The Board felt the Policy Group overreached its authority, but for now the closings (planned this weekend only) will stay in place,” Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said. “People who are on the beach will be told they are closed and they will be asked to leave. However, anyone who stays on the beach does so under no threat of fine or arrest.”

