77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

77ºF

Local News

Deputies: Suspect in double homicide, arson arrested

Suspect’s girlfriend is a victim, deputies say

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Polk County, Crime, Homicide, Arson
photo

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing two people and committing arson was arrested, according to Polk County deputies.

The suspect is accused of killing another man and his girlfriend, the investigation escalating in the Loughman area, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Twitter page.

The man had bonded out of the Osceola County jail earlier this week, the post states.

No other details were made available. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide an update later Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: