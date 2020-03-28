Deputies: Suspect in double homicide, arson arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing two people and committing arson was arrested, according to Polk County deputies.

The suspect is accused of killing another man and his girlfriend, the investigation escalating in the Loughman area, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Twitter page.

#BREAKING We’ve made an arrest in a double-homicide and arson investigation that occurred overnight in the #Loughman area. The suspect bonded out of the Osceola Jail 3 days ago, and killed his girlfriend & another man. A written release will be sent out later today. — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) March 28, 2020

The man had bonded out of the Osceola County jail earlier this week, the post states.

No other details were made available. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide an update later Saturday.