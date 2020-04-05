10th Orlando airport TSA agent tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of Orlando International Airport TSA workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, an agency spokesperson said.

The most recent patient was assigned to the West Checkpoint and last worked March 23 from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At least six of the other Orlando TSA agents who have fallen ill also worked at the West Checkpoint while another worked at the East Checkpoint. Details for the other two sick employees were not immediately available.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said last week that analysts are trying to determine whether the TSA unit at OIA is a “cluster” for coronavirus transmission.

A map provided on the TSA’s website does not list the instances at OIA because, according to an agency spokesperson, cases are removed after 14 days.

Statewide, there are currently 12,151 coronavirus cases.

