Coronavirus: 8th TSA agent at Orlando International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – An eighth Transportation Security Administration officer working at the Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Orange County health officials.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, confirmed the TSA agent’s diagnosis in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Pino also said the TSA unit at OIA will be further analyzed to determine whether it’s considered a “cluster,” after seven other agents at the airport previously tested positive for COVID-19, the illness responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear where exactly the TSA agent worked at the airport.

On Friday, TSA officials confirmed two other officers who worked at the airport’s West Checkpoint, tested positive and said they had not worked at the airport for 14 days. Several other agents had already recovered, according to the agency.

Four other officers working at the West Checkpoint previously tested positive for the virus. Another officer was working at the East Checkpoint, according to TSA records.

Map released by TSA.

TSA officers at two Florida airports have tested positive for COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration posted a map of TSA officers who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Also last week, the TSA began allowing passengers to bring up to 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer in carry-on bags a substantial increase from the 3.4 ounces normally allowed through security checkpoints.

