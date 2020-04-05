2 Orlando-area postal employees test positive for coronavirus
Both have been quarantined and will return when medically cleared
Two employees of the U.S. Postal Service in the Orlando area have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a USPS release.
One employee works at a processing plant in Seminole, while the other works at the Gore Station Post Office.
Both employees are quarantined and will return when medically cleared, according to the release.
Exposure to other employees at both facilities is believed to be low.
