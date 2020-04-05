This is the most Florida way to remember the CDC’s guidelines on coronavirus social distancing

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – Federal health officials are recommending that everyone keeps 6 feet of space between themselves and others, but that length can sometimes be hard to estimate.

That’s why leaders in Leon County came up with a standard that every Floridian can memorize: imagine the space as one large alligator.

The county’s social media post showing a helpful illustration of a sizable, angry-looking reptile between two faceless figures has garnered thousands of shares and hundreds of reactions.

“Walking with an alligator would help create social distancing. That’s for sure,” one commenter joked.

Another quipped that he’d rather be the person on the gator’s tail end while one woman dubbed it social distancing, Florida-style.

Because coronavirus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets that are released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked all Americans to social distance in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

Other tips for reducing your risk of contracting COVID-19 include staying home as much as possible, practicing good hygiene and refraining from touching your face.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.