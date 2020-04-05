Wild Florida closes drive-thru safari park amid coronavirus pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The last operational attraction at Wild Florida, the drive-thru safari, has shut down as coronavirus continues to spread across Florida.

The airboat and gator adventure park announced on social media Saturday that the drive-thru safari would be closing that same day.

“Wild Florida Fans, it is with heavy hearts that we inform you effective today, Saturday, April 4th our Drive-thru Safari Park will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the very late notice and any inconvenience or disappointment this has caused you and your family,” the post read.

Those who had experiences scheduled in the coming weeks will have the opportunity to either reschedule their visit or receive a refund.

Most of the attractions at the park, including airboat tours and animal encounters, closed March 23 as attractions nationwide shut their doors so as to avoid mass gatherings and other stipulations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

The 85-acre safari park remained open because guests could stay with their own party in their own vehicles while interacting with more than 100 native and exotic species, so there was no need for them to come in contact with other visitors.

Now, the Sunshine State is under an executive order that forces all non-essential businesses to close at least until the end of the month.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.