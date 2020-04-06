Florida Prepaid deferring college education payments until July

During this time of economic uncertainty for many due to the coronavirus outbreak, help is coming to those paying ahead for their children’s college education.

Florida Prepaid announced Monday it is deferring required payments for April, May and June to help families with financial flexibility, the company said in an email.

The deferred payments apply to those who recently purchased plans in 2020 as well as all of those from prior years.

Florida Prepaid said all payments will resume on July 20, 2020 and payment schedules will be extended by three months due to the deferments.

For those making payments by check, online banking or payroll deductions, you must contact your payment provider to pause the payments, Florida Prepaid said.

If your autopayments are made through your online Florida Prepaid account, no action is required and your payments will not be processed.

For those who would like their payments to continue, you will need to take action to set up one-time payments via check, money order or payment through an online banking provider.

Florida Prepaid said it may take several weeks to fully implement the payment deferral and for it to be visible in online accounts.

For questions or more information, visit myfloridaprepaid.com.

