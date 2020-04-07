Brevard healthcare facility has enough supplies for 10,000 coronavirus tests, medical director says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It was a busy day on Tuesday at OMNI Healthcare on Apollo Boulevard where the medical director said 509 appointments were scheduled for drive-thru coronavirus tests.

In total, OMNI said it has enough supplies to take 10,000 nasal swabs as several hundred more appointments are booked for the rest of the week.

As of Tuesday, OMNI is open to drive-thru testing daily between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We found sources for all those components and we put the kits together ourselves," Medical Director Dr. Craig Deligdish said.

Anita Lomax,64, of Melbourne said while she’s not showing any symptoms, she still wanted to make an appointment in consideration of her neighbors.

"If I'm a carrier, I want to know so I can know not to be around," Lomax said. "We have to be careful and be safe with this thing," she said.

Brevard County announced its first coronavirus-related deaths.

The county said both people were over 75 and already had health issues.

"Unfortunately, as we've seen by having two announced at the same time, there are certain to be more," Commission Chairman Bryan Lober said.

Drive-thru testing is also being done by appointment in Brevard County at the Department of Health locations.

The health department said results are coming back from the state lab in a day or two for high-priority cases.

Private labs reported that their results are coming back in four to five days.

Testing appointments with the FDOH can be made by calling 321-454-7141.

And those who meet the criteria to get tested at OMNI Healthcare can call 321-802-5515.

