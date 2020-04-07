Orlando man told to stop urinating in public stabs 2, killing 1, policy say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested after investigators with the Orlando Police Department say he stabbed two men multiple times killing one after an argument over his behavior in front of women and children.

Orlando police officers patrolling the Pineview Apartment Complex on April 4 reported hiring gunshots. The officer wrote they saw an SUV speed away from the scene as they pulled up. The man inside the SUV, Craig Chavers, 46, told officers he had been shot, according to the report.

Officers spoke to people at the scene who reported hearing about 12 gunshots and saw others fleeing the area. A 911 caller reported a male victim was injured in the incident and was being driven to a hospital via private vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Later the same day, two victims showed up to Advent Health with stab wounds.

One man, identified as Brandon Jerell Ingram, was stabbed at least four times all over his body and died at the hospital.

The second victim had a stab wound to his rib cage and was transported to the Intensive Care Unit.

The surviving victim told police he got into an argument with Chavers, after Chavers was urinating in public and being disrespectful to women and kids. That’s when the victim said Chavers stabbed him. The victim said he doesn’t remember what happened after he was stabbed, according to the report.

Chavers was arrested April 5 and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The report did not indicate if Chavers was shot or injured.