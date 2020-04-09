Orange County students can pick up to-go meals for weekend on Fridays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Schools announced students will now be able to pick up grab-and-go meals on Fridays to hold them through the weekend.

Friday meal pickups will now include three breakfast meals and three lunch meals to cover kids for the weekend, according to OCPS.

The school district posted a list of the 50 sites where families can pick up the items.

Beginning Friday, April 10th, OCPS will begin serving grab & go breakfast and lunch meals to pick up for weekends in addition to daily meal service on weekdays from 10AM-1PM. For the most updated info, please download the Nutrislice app or visit https://t.co/CBVb3JPr6O #ocpsfns pic.twitter.com/0vA9dqQOzq — OCPS Food&Nutrition (@OCPS_FNS) April 9, 2020

Kids 18-years-old and younger can get meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April’s breakfast and lunch schedule can be found here.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus more than 600,000 meals have been served to 275,634 students during school closures, according to OCPS.

Students across Central Florida will continue distance learning rather than in-person classes until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

