Seminole State College loans 10 ventilators to Orlando Health

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Respiratory Care program of Seminole State College of Florida loaned 10 ventilators to Orlando Health amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to school officials.

The Allied Health, Nursing and Public Safety departments at the college also sent 800 masks to Advent Health’s Emergency Medical Services team.

Advent Health will replace the masks once the pandemic is over, according to school officials.

School officials said the Public Safety and Construction programs loaned two ventilators to the Central Florida Regional Hospital.

The programs also loaned face shields, hand sanitizer, surgical gowns, and gloves to the hospital, according to school officials.

“Seminole State is committed to doing what it can to help the Central Florida region as we all deal with the global coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted our lives,” Seminole State President Dr. Georgia L. Lorenz said in a press release.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.