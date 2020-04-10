Mayor Jerry Demings: Orange County businesses could be closed into June

ORLANDO, Fla. – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Central Florida and the death toll increases, there are improving signs as we near the peak of the virus.

According to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, local hospitals are seeing a daily reduction in the number of patients being admitted and placed in intensive care.

[RELATED: Here are the resources Central Florida leaders referenced during financial town hall]

Businesses of all sizes are also feeling the impacts brought on by COVID-19, however, as many shops were forced to close after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

During ClickOrlando.com’s Financial Fight town hall Thursday night, Demings said it could be another two months before officials begin the tedious process of reopening closed businesses.

“I believe, given the models, it could be June -- early June -- where we see some relaxing of the restrictions in place. But they would have to stay in place to some degree through late summer,” Demings said.

[TIMELINE: When to expect your coronavirus stimulus money]

Demings said that while he understands the need to get people back to work, he doesn’t want to put anyone in danger.

When the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Demings said he wants to impanel a group to work alongside the state when the time comes to reopen businesses.

[VIDEO BELOW: Watch the Financial Fight town hall in its entirety]

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.