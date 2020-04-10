Mobile coronavirus testing sites coming to Orange County communities hardest hit by COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – To better understanding why some Orange County communities have more coronavirus cases and to eliminate barriers, including lack of transportation, the county is working with the Department of Health to set up several mobile testing sites in hardest hit areas.

Of the 50 zip codes in Orange County, all but one have confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, there are certain zip codes with a concentration of cases known as “hot spots” or zones for coronavirus with in the county.

As of Friday there are nearly 900 people countywide who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 13th people who have died.

In Orange County, the zip codes with more than 40 cases each include 32824, 32822, 32837 and 32828.

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer for the Orange County Florida Department of Health, said the testing sites will most likely test by appointment.

“The idea is to reach out to individuals who normally don’t engage with health care and don’t have transportation, and also get a better picture of those areas getting hardest hit,” Pino said.

Pino said if there are multiple mobile bases set up the Department of Health can test between 250 to 300 a day without exhausting staffing resources.

The plan to bring testing to these communities is in the planning phase and Pino expects the county to announce more formal plans in about a week.

