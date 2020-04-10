Sanford company offers to create reusable ICU rooms amid spread of COVID-19

SANFORD, Fla. – Communities across Central Florida, and across the nation are trying to figure out how to handle the surge of patients expected at hospitals in the coming weeks and months as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A Sanford manufacturing company is offering an alternative to all the tents going up.

“A tent will have to be tossed, these are not,” President and CEO of World Housing Solution Ron Ben-Zeev said.

The manufacturer makes portable buildings, some of which are already being used by the military.

“The Corp of Engineers has classified us as an authorized solutions provider for the entire U.S. And we are reimbursable under the FEMA guidelines as well,” said Ben-Zeev. “We were driven originally by solving the problem of helping refugees after the earthquake in Haiti, and were challenged by the US military in taking that concept and making it bigger.”

He tells News 6 their mobile buildings have already been used to help during hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico, and Texas.

Now they are creating modular buildings to be used and reused as quick build intensive care units. The materials are light, portable, and can be used over and over again.

"Every piece that you see here can be lifted by 2 to 4 people," said Ben-Zeev "And you can store it or reuse it immediately."

He says their quick build portable buildings could be a game changer for hospitals and communities both here and overseas.

“It is the ability to build a building in a matter of minutes and hours - and have something that is hurricane resistant,” said Ben-Zeev. “That provides a much better environment for the patients and healthcare workers.”

Ben-Zeev said these modular units, or ICU in a box as he calls them, can generate their own power via solar panels or can be plugged into an alternate source. He said the modular walls can be sanitized, broken down, and stored until they are needed again. He says the panels are insulated and coated with a special coating called Shieldwall, that dries in 8 seconds and works like the liner in a truck - very durable but easily able to be cleaned, sanitized, and even pressure washed.

"We can literally manufacture hundreds of buildings in a matter of weeks if not months," said Ben-Zeev.

Ben-Zeev would not provide an exact dollar amount for how much the modular buildings cost since they can vary by size and scope of need, but he confirmed the mobile buildings on wheels go for about $100,000 each. He also confirmed they teamed up with AdventHealth to provide three mobile response units to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

He says they’ve already been approved by the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, and are certified by the Department of Defense. Ben-Zeev says they are already sending some of their modular buildings overseas. He said now he’s just waiting to help local communities get results during the pandemic and beyond.

“We are just one hand waving in the back saying pick me pick me,” said Ben-Zeev. “We hope the right people see this.”