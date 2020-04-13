Brevard businesses to implement social distancing under county’s new proclamation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Businesses in Brevard County are being asked to help slow the spread of coronavirus by implementing social distancing guidelines in the workplace.

The county’s board of commissioners adopted a proclamation under a unanimous vote Monday, requesting businesses to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing standards as part of everyday business operations.

According to a release from the Board of County Commissioners, the proclamation asks all employees and patrons to stay at least six feet apart. Group meetings, training sessions and other gatherings must be limited to no more than 10 people. Occupancy should be limited to no more than 30% of the maximum allowable capacity under fire codes.

The proclamation suggests businesses should install signage, floor markings or other means necessary to remind customers and employees to practice social distancing. Such measures should be at entry and exit points, checkout points and any staging areas, according to the proclomation.

A version of this policy was shot down at a commission meeting last week, with much of the board disagreeing to criminally charge businesses or individuals who do not practice the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

As of Monday afternoon, Brevard County had 140 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Florida Department of Health numbers show 35 patients have been hospitalized in relation to the illness and five people have died due to complications with COVID-19.

