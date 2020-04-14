80 million to get coronavirus stimulus payments this week

An estimated 80 million people will get their stimulus payments via direct deposit this week, CNN reported, citing the Treasury Department.

Some in Central Florida have already received their payments. The first eligible are those who have filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and have also authorized a direct deposit.

[RELATED: Will people on Social Security receive money? | Send money to PayPal account]

Others, including those who haven’t filed returns, haven’t authorized direct deposit, or don’t receive Social Security, will have to wait longer for their payments.

The money is part of a $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For low-income people who are not normally required to file returns, the Treasury has set up a new online tool to make it easier for them to input basic information in order to receive their payment.

[DIDN’T FILE? Here’s how you can get your stimulus check faster and electronically]

Treasury is also expected to roll out a separate tool this week that will allow people who have filed their returns, but not authorized a direct deposit, to upload their bank account information so that they can receive their payment faster than waiting for a paper check to be mailed.