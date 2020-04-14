Mall at Millenia in Orlando to host drive-thru coronavirus testing

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth will open a COVID-19 drive-up testing location Wednesday at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

It will be the second drive-thru testing location operation AdventHealth after a site opened Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

The Orlando site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Daytona Beach site will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status, officials said, and there is not expected to be a limit on testing supplies at either location.

AdventHealth said results can be expected in two to three days. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions.

According to the organization, it has now tested more than 11,500 people in its hospitals and Centra Care urgent care facilities.

“We’ve made significant investments to protect our team members, patients and greater community from the spread of COVID-19. Testing is one of the ways we are doing that, and it’s one of the most important tools we have to stop the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, which is managing the testing sites. “By expanding the number of community testing sites, we’re making it easier for people to be screened, and identify if they need to receive treatment and self-isolate.”

The tests, which consist of coughing and spitting into a cup, will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The criteria for testing have recently expanded to include anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.

Anyone meeting the criteria who wants to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to going to the speedway or the mall. AdventHealth said they will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested.