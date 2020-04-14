Video shows large crowd gathered at Brevard County park amid Florida’s stay-at-home order

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – During the statewide stay-at-home order, you won’t find an open parking lot at a Brevard County beach, but video taken on the Indian River Lagoon shows Parrish Park was packed on Easter Sunday.

Dan Rojas recorded dozens of cars side by side, despite orders from state leaders to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the past couple weekends, it's been crazy," Rojas said.

Some Titusville residents who were at Parrish Park on the Indian River Easter Sunday express concerns about the large crowds. In response to #coronavirus, @BrevardCo_FL closed public parks at beaches last month. Parks on the lagoon remain open. More on @news6wkmg at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/tAs3bNj4th — James Sparvero (@News6James) April 14, 2020

The Titusville resident is advocating for the park to be closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When you’re in here, there’s [200], 300 people here in this small space,” he said.

Don Walker, Brevard County’s communications director, responded to the video saying the county does not want to close more parks.

Instead, Walker said it’s a possibility that signs encouraging distancing could be installed.

The county is also discussing ways to enforce social distancing that would not include putting anyone in jail.

“We want people to be able to go and hang outdoors and not be stuck in the house all day, but the problem is, we also are pushing the CDC recommendations of six-feet social distancing, of avoiding mass gatherings,” Walker said.

A couple in their 80s who was at Parrish Park Sunday said they do not want the park to close.

Although when the Magleys drove to the park on Sunday, they thought it would be smarter to stay inside their car.

"I was surprised. I thought people really need to be more careful because they really were on top of each other," Barbara Magley said.

Rojas said it’s important that everyone does their part to flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t want everybody to be restricted from what they want to do but I think it’s fair for everybody to do their part,” Rojas said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.